Cline Sr. , Mickey
1950 - 2020
Mickey C. Cline, Sr., 69, of Ashville, passed away at home, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born in Mohawk, WV to the late Lawrence and Pauline M. (Perdew) Cline. Mickey had worked for Cardinal Industries for a number of years, then started M & S Construction for many years. Before retiring, along with his wife Sue they owned Cline's Corner in Lockbourne for 10 years. He had attended Iaeger H.S. in Iaeger, WV. Mickey was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed being at home with his family and his dog, Obie. Preceded in death by parents, granddaughter Cailin, brothers Roggio and Les, sisters Marlene Kirk, Gaynelle Jones, and Sue Nagel. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Ann (Tigyer) Cline; sons, T.J. (Lisa) Cline of Circleville and Mickey Cline Jr. of Columbus; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dalton, Branson, Haylee, Hope, and Boone; brothers, Tim (Judy) Cline and Bruce (Alice) Cline; sister, Pam Willis; sister-in-law, Ethel (Rudy) Cline-Martinez; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Mary Covietz; longtime best friend, Mack Blankenship; numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place with a Private Memorial Graveside at a later date. The family is being cared for by The Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020