Hamilton, Mickey
Michael Ann "Mickey" (Gillett) Hamilton, age 69, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Kobacker House. Past President of The German Village Garten Club. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Mary Gillett and brother Jeffrey. Survived by brother, David (Vickie); sister, Rebecca (Richard) Wourms; children, Benjamin and Bradley (Robin) Hamilton; nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12-2pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where a service will be held at 2pm. Contributions may be made to The Columbus Cancer Clinic. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019