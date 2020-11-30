Maccabee, Mickie
Mickie Sue Maccabee, 75, Athens, died Nov. 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born Feb. 23, 1945 in Findlay, she was the daughter of the late Gordon "Gus" Gustin and Nickalena "Mickey" Bowers Gustin. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was second generation from her immigrant family. Her father operated Gordon's Pharmacy in downtown Columbus and as a youth, Mickie worked at the Soda Fountain in the drug store. She attended Worthington High School and Ohio University. She was a social worker in Chillicothe and Athens and was active with various community action groups. Survived by children, Mary K. (Jeffrey) Hennen of Little Hocking and Daniel L. (Melissa) Maccabee, Jr. of Logan; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a twin sister, Vickie; a sister, Gloria Jean; a brother, Gordon "Barney" Gustin. Preceded in death by a great grandson Elijah Ralph Hennen, a sister and brother-in-law Alda and Chuck Matteson. Funeral service will be Saturday 2pm at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8pm and Saturday 1pm, until time of service both at the funeral home. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rural Action, Inc. Online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com