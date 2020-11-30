1/1
Mickie Maccabee
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Maccabee, Mickie
Mickie Sue Maccabee, 75, Athens, died Nov. 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born Feb. 23, 1945 in Findlay, she was the daughter of the late Gordon "Gus" Gustin and Nickalena "Mickey" Bowers Gustin. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was second generation from her immigrant family. Her father operated Gordon's Pharmacy in downtown Columbus and as a youth, Mickie worked at the Soda Fountain in the drug store. She attended Worthington High School and Ohio University. She was a social worker in Chillicothe and Athens and was active with various community action groups. Survived by children, Mary K. (Jeffrey) Hennen of Little Hocking and Daniel L. (Melissa) Maccabee, Jr. of Logan; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a twin sister, Vickie; a sister, Gloria Jean; a brother, Gordon "Barney" Gustin. Preceded in death by a great grandson Elijah Ralph Hennen, a sister and brother-in-law Alda and Chuck Matteson. Funeral service will be Saturday 2pm at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8pm and Saturday 1pm, until time of service both at the funeral home. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rural Action, Inc. Online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
DEC
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
DEC
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 28, 2020
Mickie was so sweet. She always had the biggest smile. West wing is not the same without her. Sending hugs
Angie Weston
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
I worked with Mickie for 5 years and got to know her. She was a joy to be around. Always in a good humor and happy. I am sad for her.
Jeffrey Risner
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Vicky and Mickie's families, I am so sorry to hear of Mickie's passing .. I have many fond memories of her from bowling and with my mom growing up .. You will be in my thoughts and prayers
Sincerely, Brenda Brown
Paul & Shirley Young's oldest daughter
Brenda Brown
Friend
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your dearest Mickie. She is a very special lady who touched many lives and will always be remembered for her love of mankind and her ability to listen with a nonjudgmental ear. She loved her family fiercely and loved sharing stories about them.
Charlotte Long
Friend
November 27, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about Mickie's passing. She was a sweet lady. God Bless her and our family.
Lisa White
Family
November 27, 2020
It was a pleasure knowing you and the help you gave me Rest In Peace my friend Rest In Peace my friend your in Gods hands now Love Steve.
Steve Berry
Friend
