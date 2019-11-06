Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Mieko Roush


1926 - 2019
Mieko Roush Obituary
Roush, Mieko
1926 - 2019
Mieko M. Roush, age 93, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Retired from Lucent Technology. She was a Bingo enthusiast. Survived by sons, John (Ann) Roush, Kenneth (Ann) Roush; grandchildren, Jenny (Wesley) Newman, Garrett Roush, Dana (David) Rowley; great grandchild, Fischer Newman; 9 brothers and sisters; and her loving companion, her dog Ready. Funeral service Friday 2PM, Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery, where friends may call from 1:30PM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
