Masters, Mikayla
1994 - 2020
Mikayla Renee' Masters, age 26. Sunrise July 2, 1994 and Sunset July 10, 2020. Private Visitation 9:00 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask are Mandatory. Interment at Glen Rest. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The Masters/Watkins Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com