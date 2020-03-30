Home

Mike Campbell


1945 - 2020
Mike Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Mike
On Friday, March 27, 2020, while surrounded by his family, Jesus took the hand of J. Michael Campbell "Mike" and welcomed him home at age 74. He was retired from Ameritech after 30 years. Mike is survived by his wife, Sandy; their daughters, Kim (Ron), Kathryn (John) and Kelly (Aaron); 6 grandchildren; sisters, Debby Seelig, Betsy McCune and Barb Skeens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, is assisting the family. To read the full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
