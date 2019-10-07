|
Griffith, Mike
1959 - 2019
Robert "Mike" Griffith, age 59, of Hilliard, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 26, 1959, in Pickerington. Mike worked as a mechanic at Rich Products for 41 years. He loved time spent outdoors; activities from camping, fishing and shooting. Mike was a music enthusiast, enjoyed Jack Daniels and was a fan of Ohio State football. He was a loving, caring family man and good friend. Preceded in death by his father Robert Griffith, sister Mary Sanzi. Mike is survived by his children, Jeramy and Allison Griffith; mother, Margaret Griffith; siblings, Sandra Greely, Sharon Leasure, Barbara (David) Shaffer, Cindy Cunningham; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 4-7pm on Thursday, October 10, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019