Mike Korodi
Korodi, Mike
1937 - 2020
Mike Korodi, 82, of Dublin, OH, passed away on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Korinne Munson; nephews, Steven Freihofner, Anton Freihofner, and Peter Allegretti. Born in Budapest, Hungary, he immigrated to the United States as a teenager. He became a citizen of this country, of which he was very proud. He moved to Ohio to work for Time Warner-Qube, and went on to hold high level positions with other companies. He loved the people, the lifestyle, and the opportunities he found in Ohio. He will be missed by many. RIP, Mike.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
