|
|
Kosonovich, Mike
1926 - 2020
Mike Kosonovich, 93, of Orient, Ohio, transitioned to Heaven on Wednesday, February 5. A special thanks is extended to Summit Home Health Care especially, Katie and Erin and to OhioHealth in home Hospice for their impeccable care and guidance while Mike resided with his daughter. Mike was born in Columbus on 7/5/1926 to Anna (Lagnoviski) and Emil Kosonovich (an immigrant of Yugoslavia). Mike was the youngest of five brothers, Nick Kosonovich, William, Mike, and George Sholtis. Mike served in the Army C-Troop 8th Calvary during World War II. He eloped and married his bride of 69 years, Helen (Boyd) on New Year's Eve 1949. Mike retired from White-Westinghouse after 30 years. Mike was an amazing father and devoted to his family. He was not a man of many words but regularly displayed his love in distinct ways. A profession in engineering/ design would have served him well since he modified, re-designed nearly every product he purchased. He enjoyed tinkering in his workshop and produced practical, functional items for home or travel. Mike and Helen delighted in the outdoors and ventured to New Mexico and surrounding states camping with their "tour guide" son. Mike and Helen enjoyed the pool at the "Y" Southwest Community Center and Mike continued this routine even without his Helen because the friendships were important and who doesn't like free coffee? Mike is preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers and wife. Mike is survived by his son, Mike Jr. (Linda); daughter, Rhea (George); grandchildren, Eden (David) Coulter, Eve, Jason and Jeremy Humphrey; sister-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Huneck; brother-In-law, Ed (Sue) Lemoncelli; nephews, Earl Sark (Sue) and Darryl Myers, niece, Renee Lemoncelli and her daughter, Sarah; and finally Mike's Italian Greyhound, Penny. Friends and family may visit Thursday, February 13 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel with a funeral service on Friday, February 14 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. Rev. Vincent Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Mathew 25 Ministries. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020