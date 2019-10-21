|
Scott, Mike
1954 - 2019
Mike Scott, age 65, passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to the late June (McNamer) and Chuck Scott. Mike worked at Volvo Parts North America for 38 years. He enjoyed bowling and golfing. Mike loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 25 years, Jane; children, Jon Scott, Jim Scott, Jamie Scott, Kara Scott; step-children, Heidi (Tyler) Walker, David (Johnna) Koch, Heather Clark; sister, Sharon Mount; former spouse, Gail Scott-Rowe; grandchildren, Ali, Hannah, Corey, Kyla, Morgan, Chelsea, Derrik, Alishia, Davey, Alissa, Dalton, Marissa, Dallas, Makinna, Tiera, Mallory, Nolan, Savana, Sierra, Saige, Jaydon, Rylee, Alyse; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Linda and Steve Mount.The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday followed by burial at Concord Cemetery. To leave condolences for Mike's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019