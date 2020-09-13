Denton, Miklos
1961 - 2020
Miklos "Mike" Franklin Denton was born October 29, 1961 to Imogene Hogg and James Denton in Columbus Ohio. September of 2019 Mike's health began to decline, he fought hard and long through the recovery process, but the Lord sought fit that he come home. On Monday, September 7th he was called home to enteral rest with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife, both mother and father, brother and sister, 5 children, 7 grandchildren and many more family and friends. Memorial Service Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 11am Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave, where the family will receive friends 10am until the time of service. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM