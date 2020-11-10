Beausay, Milane
Milane Beausay, passed away on November 1 at age 86. Milane was predeceased by her husband Bill and her siblings Anna Neibert, Evelyn Shedlosky, Lloyd Bollinger, and Earl Bollinger. She is survived by her sister, Arlene Emmert; and her children, Sharon Blickenstaff (Dan) of Seattle, WA, Bill Beausay (Denise) of Denver, CO, Lisa Beausay of Columbus, Mike Beausay (Carol) of Dayton, and Jeff Beausay (Melanie) of Columbus; as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Our family has chosen to celebrate Mom's life privately, but please visit www.forevermissed.com/milane-beausay
for the complete obituary, pho-tographs, a video of Mom, memories of family and friends, and hopefully share a story of your own.