Muncis, Milda
1921 - 2020
Milda Muncis, age 98, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
1921 - 2020
Milda Muncis, age 98, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.