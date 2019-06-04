|
|
Cumberland, Mildred Beryl
1936 - 2019
Mildred Beryl Cumberland, age 82, of Columbus, passed away June 3, 2019 at home. Member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Don; children, Denise (Mike) Frashier, Donald Cumberland, Jr. and Michelle (Tim) Toops; grandchildren, David (Jeannette) Frashier, Daniel (Samantha) Frashier, Natasha (John) Griffith, Andrew (Jenn) Frashier and Matthew Frashier; great-grandchildren, Dustin Frashier, Zoey Frashier, Aileah Griffith, Warren Frashier and Myles Griffith; brothers, Ronald (Betty) Miner, Gary (Nancy) Miner and Bill (Barbara) Shawley; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Roger Dempsey officiating. Interment Blendon Centeral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019