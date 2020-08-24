Braskett, Mildred
1927 - 2020
Mildred Braskett, age 92, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. For many years she was a bookkeeper for the Grove City Farmers Exchange. A lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Clara (Schlosser) Krebs, husband Shelby Emerson Braskett and sisters Viola Gantz and Margorie Brennan. Survived by her children, Lorna McMillin, Nancy Brandt, and James Braskett; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Near; and many nephews, friends, and extended family. Visitation will be 4-7pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, with visitation from 10am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES. ONLY A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions in Mildred's name can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Mt. Carmel Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com
