Mildred Alline Caswell, age 89, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2019. She was loved by all who knew her, and she especially loved children. Mildred was born April 24, 1930 to the late Clyde and Lillian (Mays) Vann in Toledo, Ohio. She was a member of OES and was the Worthy Matron in 1984, Ladies Oriental Shrine, High Priestess in 1998, Daughters of the Nile, and a founding member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Toledo. Mildred is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Merle Caswell; children, Cheri Newell, Larry (Anna) Caswell, Steve (Colleen) Caswell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Carol Vann; brother-in-law, Keith Caswell; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her, sisters, Oneda Brown, Louise Hannay; brother, Thomas Vann; sisters-in-law, Mary Caswell, Marilyn Caswell; brother-in-law, Galen Caswell. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, July 22, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A Ladies Oriental Shrine service will begin at 2 PM with her service to follow. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the Reynoldsburg Masonic Lodge, 7350 Broadwyn Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred's memory to the , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019