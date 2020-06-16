Clegg, Mildred

Mildred Lloyd Turnipseed Clegg, age 92, passed away on Saturday, June 13 surrounded by her family. Mildred was born in Maysville, Kentucky on June 2, 1928 to Lloyd and Dean Turnipseed. "Honeybunch" to those who knew and loved her, she grew up in Murfreesboro, TN and Tupelo, MS. A true Southern lady who was never without lipstick or high heels, she started her college career at Duke University. Her time there was cut short by the untimely death of her father; she transferred to Mississippi State College for Women to be close to home. While at MSCW she started the "Jesters", a leadership group for new students to adapt, grow and network in college. The Jesters remain in existence today. She met Frank "Buddy" Clegg in Lexington, KY at First United Methodist Church and were soon married. Her devotion to Buddy and to family carried her from city to city with each new promotion and opportunity that Buddy received. Together they raised five children in a home filled with love and where they all learned to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. They enjoyed summers at Lakeside, Ohio for over 40 years. Mildred is survived by her five children, Cap Clegg, Skipper (Janice) Clegg, Randy (DanaKee) Clegg, Judy (Eric) Oguich and Jill (Mark) Easterling; her 8 grandchildren, Jacob (Brooke) Clegg, Ashlee (Jordan) Schmitt, Anne Clegg (Josh Girton), Morgan Clegg, Garrett Oguich, Abby Oguich, Samantha Easterling and Max Easterling; and two great-grandchildren, Izzy Girton and Oakley Girton. In celebration of Mildred's life, enjoy a Coca-Cola and a Hershey bar! In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jester Fund at MSCW: Checks should be made payable to "MUW Foundation" noting in the memo line: Jesters Alumni Association Fund in memory of Milli Turnipseed Clegg; mailing address: Office of Development and Alumni, 1100 College Street, W-1618, Columbus, MS 39701. Mildred's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Wesley Glen Retirement Community who cared for her.



