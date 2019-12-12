|
|
Estepp, Mildred (Jude)
1935 - 2019
Mildred L. (Jude) Estepp, 84, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1935 to the late Elmer Jude, Sr., and Virgie Jude. She is preceded in death by husband of 33 years Edgar Estepp, siblings Elmer Jude Jr., Margaret Bailey, Thelma Dotson, Merrill Jude, and Bonnie Kinder, sisters-in-law Nollie Jude, Beulah Jude. Surviving family includes, sons, Dana (Alma) Estepp, Donald (Michelle) Estepp, Ronald (Amy) Estepp; daughters, Sonya (Jeff)Radabaugh, Dreama (Dave) West; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Jean (Bob) Taylor, Jack Jude, Bob (Kathy) Jude; and many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019, and Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 11am-12pm at Newcomer, Grove City with a service following. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Pediatric Congenital , 1024 Asbury Road, Cincinnati, OH 45225. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019