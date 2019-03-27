|
Gardner, Mildred
1935 - 2019
Mildred A. Gardner, our sweet and beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 84. Born March 2, 1935 to the late Hershel and Mary Henry. Preceded in death by husband of 48 years of marriage, Richard A. Gardner and several siblings. Attended the Grove City Church of the Nazarene. Our mom was adventurous and full of life and influenced so many. She taught us the importance of God and family. Mom was the glue that held our family together. Survived by her four loving daughters, Mary (Rev. Edward) Groff, Debbie (Bob) Williams, Tina Staten (Robert White), and Cheryl Dye; 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Parker, Ruth Collier, and Ronald Henry. Family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Rd, Grove City, OH 43123, where service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (visitation one hour prior to service) Rev. Edward Groff and Rev. Owen Stotts officiating. Interment to follow at Fernwood Cemetery. Arrangement with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Flowers should be delivered directly to the church. To sign and view Mildred's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019