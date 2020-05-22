Mildred Grabovich
1926 - 2020
Grabovich, Mildred
1926 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" I. Grabovich, age 93, passed away peacefully at home with her children on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents William and Margaret Shephard and siblings Betty Shephard, Margaret Clagg, Eleanor Gualtieri and Robert (Elieen) Shephard. Millie is survived by her siblings, Sirelda "Sissi" Morrison, Norman Shephard, Jim (Ginger) Shephard and Larry (Jody) Shephard; children, Larry (Shirley) Grabo, Frank "Tuff" (Linda) Grabovich, Nancy (Paul) Shafer and Peggy (Steve) Walters; grandchildren, Tim (Beth) Grabo, Tom (Julie) Grabo, Nicodemus (Erica) Shafer, Tracie (Kevin) Greene, Kevin Shafer, Candace (Joe) Shiflette, Christin (Ross) Wilkens, Trent Walters, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5-7pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will take place Thursday, May 28 at 11am, burial to directly follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Columbus OH. Please view our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
