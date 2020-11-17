Burdette, Mildred H.
1927 - 2020
Mildred H. Burdette, 93, of New Albany, Ohio, entered the LORD's presence on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born April 10, 1927 to Frederick and Fannie (Kellett) Hensley as one of eleven siblings. She graduated from Gahanna-Lincoln High school and married Melvin Burdette on April 19, 1968. She worked for Columbus Auto Parts and was an accountant and bookkeeper. Since her retirement, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafting, and camping. She kept busy by frequently going on walks and loved to go bowling. Mildred was also known for her sweet tooth! Mildred is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Melvin Burdette; her 4 step children; many dear grandchildren; many loved great grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Mildred's family will be having a private gathering and service at Franklin United Brethren Church in New Albany with interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.schoedinger.com
