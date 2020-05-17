Mildred I. Trent
1920 - 2020
Trent, Mildred I.
1920 - 2020
Mildred Irene Trent, at 100 of Columbus died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Preceded in death by father, Dale H. Rose; mother, Florence Rose; husband, Ivan M. Trent; sisters, Esther, Evangeline, Evelyn and Joann and brother, Paul. Our Loving Millie after retiring from being kitchen manager in several Columbus Public Schools volunteered for over 20 years with Riverside Methodist Hospital. She is survived by daughter, Judy Alvarez; son and daughter-in-law, John and Toni Trent; grandchildren, Christopher Leezer, and Steve, Jennifer, David, and Shawn Trent; 5 great-grandchildren, Shannon, Steven, Anna, Emily and Michael and 2 great-great-grandchildren, D'Mitri and Raven. She was a member of the former North United Methodist and Maple Grove United Methodist Churches. Private services will be held for the family with burial at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Mildred Trent to: Wesley Glen Charitable Care at 5155 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214 or on line at https://www.wesleyglen.com/giving/donate-now/. Arrangements by: RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
