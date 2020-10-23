1/1
Mildred Johnson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Mildred
1923 - 2020
Mildred Virginia Johnson "Millie", age 97, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2020. Millie was born on September 4, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kathryn and Albert Johnson. She was a beloved resident at Columbus West Park. Preceded in death by her husband Virgil Johnson, sister Grayce Kelly, brother Robert Johnson, daughter and son-in-law Judi and Jon Dawson, son Tommy Tague and granddaughter Stacy Tague. Millie is survived by her daughter, Mary Grayce (Harold) Bocook; and niece, Joann (Ralph) Nichols; loving grandchildren, Becky, Brett, Barb, Tracy, Rhonda and Tommy; great-nieces, Misty and Wendy; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the members and staff at Columbus West Park and Bella Hospice Care. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2pm at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43223. To leave condolences for Millie's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved