Johnson, Mildred
1923 - 2020
Mildred Virginia Johnson "Millie", age 97, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2020. Millie was born on September 4, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kathryn and Albert Johnson. She was a beloved resident at Columbus West Park. Preceded in death by her husband Virgil Johnson, sister Grayce Kelly, brother Robert Johnson, daughter and son-in-law Judi and Jon Dawson, son Tommy Tague and granddaughter Stacy Tague. Millie is survived by her daughter, Mary Grayce (Harold) Bocook; and niece, Joann (Ralph) Nichols; loving grandchildren, Becky, Brett, Barb, Tracy, Rhonda and Tommy; great-nieces, Misty and Wendy; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the members and staff at Columbus West Park and Bella Hospice Care. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2pm at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43223. To leave condolences for Millie's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
