Lindsey, Mildred
1926 - 2020
Mildred Lindsey, age 94. Sunrise August 26, 1926 and Sunset November 16, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Victory Deliverance Church, 1718 Myrtle Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences The LINDSEY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com