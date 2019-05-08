|
Webb, Mildred M.
1937 - 2019
Mildred M. Webb, age 81, of Columbus, passed away on May 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands Carl Day and Claude Webb, son David Day, brother James Mossbarger. Survived by children, Nancy Day, Earl "Don" Webb, and Teresa (Dave) McGaffee; grandchildren, Dustin and Katelyn Webb; sister, Frances Weinrich. Family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pastor Jerry Sargent officiating. Interment to follow at Fernwood Cemetery. To sign and view Mildred's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019