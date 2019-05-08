Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Webb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred M. Webb Obituary
Webb, Mildred M.
1937 - 2019
Mildred M. Webb, age 81, of Columbus, passed away on May 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands Carl Day and Claude Webb, son David Day, brother James Mossbarger. Survived by children, Nancy Day, Earl "Don" Webb, and Teresa (Dave) McGaffee; grandchildren, Dustin and Katelyn Webb; sister, Frances Weinrich. Family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pastor Jerry Sargent officiating. Interment to follow at Fernwood Cemetery. To sign and view Mildred's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now