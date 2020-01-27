|
|
Dickerson, Mildred "Millie" Mae
1920 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" Dickerson, 99, passed away quietly in her sleep on January 24. 2020, at First Community Village. She was born in Columbus, to Harold and Marie Willison on February 4, 1920. Although Millie lived several places, Columbus was her home and she was a long time resident of Reynoldsburg. Millie worked at DCSC for several years and at Mt Carmel East Hospital for over 20 years. Millie loved spending time with her family, bowling and was a tenacious Euchre player. Millie had a wonderful sense of humor and was an avid Buckeye Football fan. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Wally); son, James (Mickie); and daughter, Jan (Debbie). Millie had four grandchildren, Aimee, Scott, Brett, and Lauren; and seven great grandchildren, Kelly, Mackenzie, Maggie, Jack, Allison, Jonas and Eve. Millie's family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, followed by the funeral service at 1pm officiated by Pastor Gerald Murphy of First Community Village. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to: The ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220, or visit the website at http://webcsoh.alsa.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020