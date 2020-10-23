1/1
Mildred Markham, age 76. Sunrise November 10, 1943 and Sunset October 9, 2020. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Monday, October 26, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences The MARKHAM/ANTONIO Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
OCT
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
