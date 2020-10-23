Markham, Mildred
1943 - 2020
Mildred Markham, age 76. Sunrise November 10, 1943 and Sunset October 9, 2020. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Monday, October 26, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences The MARKHAM/ANTONIO Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com