Mason, Mildred
1922 - 2019
Mildred Smith Mason, age 97, was called home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. Predeceased by husband John Thomas Mason, parents Wiley and Myrtis Smith, son John Otis Mason and siblings Floyd, Ella, Ervin, Amy Lee, Joseph, Emma Lee, Claude, Clyde, twins L.D. and L.V., Smith and Gladys Mae Woods. Survived by children, Quincy (Patricia) Mason, Lee Bradley, James W. and Jesse (Cynthia) Mason; grandchildren, Angela (Shawn) Elbert, Juan Mason, Keyva Bradley, Adriana, Darryl, and Alyncia Mason; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jaiden Elbert and Isaiah Mason; daughter-in-law, Nancy Mason; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation 11AM and Home-going Celebration 12PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Ebenezer Full Gospel Baptist Church, 4500 Refugee Rd. Interment Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Col., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019