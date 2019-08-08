|
|
Meyers, Mildred
1925 - 2019
Mildred Hazel (Spink) Meyers, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on July 20, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1925 in East Palestine, Ohio to the late James R. Spink and Hazel A. Ketchum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Carl E Meyers and her brother William H Spink. After she graduated from East High in Columbus she married Carl on August 14, 1948 and eventually moved to Gahanna where she lived for 62 years. She enjoyed working at Schottensteins but she loved gardening, ceramics, camping and visiting glass factories. She was a strong woman that loved her family and never stopped trying to do it all to the end of her days. She is survived by her chosen children, Tom Meyers (Nancy) and Judy Meyers; grands, Heather and Charlie; g-grands, Adrian, Ayla, Kasey and Mason. A few special cousins and especially Jim Ketchum who called her every Saturday for decades and always brightened her week. She was a member of the Eastern Star Wahneta Chapter and of Mifflin Presbyterian Church. Private burial at Mifflin Cemetery in Gahanna. Visit www.shoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019