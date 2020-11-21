1/
Mildred Morgan
1928 - 2020
Mildred Bettyjane nee Soper Morgan, passed away peacefully at home, and surrounded by family on November 20, 2020.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor William C. Lavely will take place at 7 PM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Family and friends may visit from 5 PM until the time of services on Tuesday.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
