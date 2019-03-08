Home

Mildred Redman, age 95, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years. In honoring Mildred's wishes all services will be private and for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in honor of Mildred. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice for their extraordinary care, compassion and love shown to Mildred and her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019
