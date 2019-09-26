|
Smith, Mildred
1948 - 2019
Mildred Smith, age 71. Sunrise July 4, 1948 and Sunset September 24, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, view video tributes, order flowers and to offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019