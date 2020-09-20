Ware, Mildred
1925 - 2020
There are some who bring a light to this world so bright that even after they are gone, the light remains. Mildred J. Ware, age 95, went to meet her Lord and Savior peacefully on September 19, 2020, in her home in Gahanna, Ohio, where she lived for the last 62 years. "Mid" will be remembered as a devoted Christian, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born on August 5, 1925 in Ironton, Ohio to Edward and Marguerite Molter. On August 8, 1944 she married Jack E. Ware in Walterboro, South Carolina, while he was serving in the Army Air Corps. She worked at Ranco for 37 years and Nationwide Insurance for almost 7 years before retiring in 1988. Millie and Jack have been faithful members through the years at Columbus Baptist Temple, First Baptist Church Gahanna and now at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in the "Prayer & Praise" group. She lived a long and happy life with her husband, surrounded by family and friends from all walks of her life. She enjoyed reading the Bible, praying, cooking, and being on the go. Her home was filled with laughter, love, and she always had treats for the kids. She taught her grandchildren the importance of love and faith, and how to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. To know her, was to love her. She will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kenneth (Jean) Molter, Edward (Jean) Molter, Clay (Winnie) Molter, Fred Molter, Robert (Elizabeth) Molter and sister, Clara (Harold) Prahl. Mildred is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Jack Ware. She is also survived by her son Kevin Ware, by her grandchildren, Nicole and Kyle (Rebecca) Ware, great grandchildren, Colton and Kylie, along with her sister, Mary Molter, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 4-7pm, Tuesday, September 23, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 where funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 24, 2020. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or www.alz.org
. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com
.