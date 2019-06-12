Durfey, Miles

1930 - 2019

Miles C. Durfey, age 88, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on December 13, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio to the late John and Virginia Durfey. An outstanding jet fighter pilot, Miles attained the rank of Major General, retiring as Ohio Air National Guard Chief of Staff in 1985, after 28 years of service flying a variety of aircraft. A distinguished lawyer, Miles served as a Senior Assistant Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney, senior attorney for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Administrator of the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals and Court of Claims of Ohio. At his retirement in 2011, he was Ohio's longest continually-serving state employee, at 54 years. An accomplished athlete, Miles will long be remembered for introducing the sport of competitive shell racing to central Ohio. Miles will be greatly missed by his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Laura (Dave) Cuaz and Virginia (Curtis Crocker) Abbott; grandchildren, Burke and Ellie Abbott, Peter and Finnian Cuaz; brother, John Durfey; and sister, Cynthia Smith. He will also be missed by hundreds of Ohio Air National Guardsmen and thousands of Ohio lawyers who considered him to be a mentor, consummate professional, and a great friend. Funeral Service will be held at 5 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43212 or to Motts Military Museum, 5075 S. Hamilton Road, Groveport, Ohio 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019