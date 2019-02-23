|
|
McNally, Miles
1979 - 2019
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Miles Kenneth McNally, age 39, our beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born July 3, 1979 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenneth McNally and Joyce (Farley) McNally. Miles is survived by and will be sadly missed by his mother, Joyce (Farley) McNally; his sister, Marjorie Michelle Blair; his brothers, Michael Shane McNally (Kerri) and Matthew Sean McNally (Gretchen); niece, Natalie Joyce Blair; nephews, Ian Shane McNally and Rory Michael McNally; his dog Sweet Pea and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Miles was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Gerald McNally, his maternal grandparents, Charles and Lucy (Queen) Farley; and paternal grandparents, Gerald and Marjorie (Miller) McNally. A Celebration of Life event will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In Miles' memory, online condolences and memories can be shared at www.spencefuneralhome.com. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one steal." Albert Einstein
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019