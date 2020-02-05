|
|
Tolliver, Miles
2000 - 2020
Miles J. Tolliver, age 19. Sunrise July 6, 2000 and Sunset January 26, 2020. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The TOLLIVER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020