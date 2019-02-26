|
|
Cummins, Millard
1937 - 2019
After an incredibly strong and willful fight against a long illness, Millard Cummins, beloved father and grandfather of Marc, Lisa, Philip, CeCe, Joel, Lindsey, Dani, David, Jonah, and Eli passed away on February 25 at the age of 82. He was preceded by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Diane. Millard was adored by everyone who knew him. He will be forever remembered for his sharp mind, quick wit, hearty laugh, interesting conversation, and backgammon prowess. It is said by many that Millard was the exemplar of integrity. He was dependable and wise. He was steadfast in his love and devotion to his family, to his friends, and to OSU football (GO BUCS). Millard touched countless lives in a meaningful way and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 PM at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Shiva will be held after the service until 7 PM at the home of Elinor and Robert Shook. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019