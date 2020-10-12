Millard Meloy

Meloy, Millard
1957 - 2020
Millard "Mel" Meloy, age 62, of Lithopolis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital and will be singing with all the great singers that have gone on before. Born November 29, 1957 in Columbus to the late Millard and Patricia (Herderick) Meloy, he was also preceded in death by his brother William "Bill" Meloy. Mel loved his Lord and was a singer spreading the Gospel. He started singing with the Firm Foundation, then onto Spirit Wings, then started the group Cornerstone Gospel which he kept going for over 25 years. Mel loved music throughout his life. Started out in elementary school and continued through high school with the Chamber Singers and onto being the choir director at the Lithopolis United Methodist Church for over 25 years where he was a lifelong member. Mel was a 1976 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School. He was retired from the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office where he was the Communication Supervisor and 9-1-1 Coordinator for Fairfield County. Mel was also past president of Ohio NENA, a member of APCO and also certified as an ENP, which was a 9-1-1 Professional. He was also a past member of Lithopolis Village Council, and served on several committees locally and enjoyed being involved especially Memorial Day activities. He is survived by his wonderful wife, Rita Meloy; sons, Shannon (Elizabeth) Meloy, Charleston, SC, and Shaun (Amy) Meloy, Pickerington; step-son, Tony (Kara) Hewitt, Reynoldsburg; grandchildren, Noah and Helena Meloy, Caden and Madison Meloy, and Camron, Brooklynn, Aiden, and Zoey Hewitt; sisters, Sue (Robert) Miller, Reynoldsburg, and Pam (Jim) Da Ross, California; nieces and nephews. Mel will be sadly missed by all. Friends may visit 4-7pm Sunday, Oct. 18 at the Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 N. Market St., Lithopolis, where the funeral service will be held 10:30am Monday, Oct. 19 with Pastor Charles Martindell officiating. Masks are required in the church and social distancing must be observed. Seating is limited at the church and friends are encouraged to view via the livestream link on his memorial page on our website. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com