|
|
Mundew, Millard
1925 - 2019
Millard Ellis Mundew, 94, went to live with his heavenly father on December 15, 2019. He was born to Lou Edna Andrew Mundew and Ezra Ellis Mundew on November 12, 1925 in Glouster, Ohio. A true angel, he touched so many peoples' lives with his effortless sense of humor and witty jokes during his time on earth. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, from the time he was 4 years old, listening to them on the radio, until the time he died. He kept hoping he would live long enough to see them win another World Series. During World War II, Millard proudly and bravely served his country from 1944 to 1946 as a Sergeant in the 398th Infantry Regiment 100th Division. He fought in the European Theater and earned several awards, including two Bronze Stars and a Bronze Star Cluster. Additionally, he qualified as a sharp shooter and hit all of the targets to qualify as expert, but his rifle failed him and did not bring up the rounds fast enough to meet the time limitation. In 1944, he was inducted into the Army at Fort Hayes in Columbus. He took a test that enabled him to go to school for engineering, paid for by the government because at the time, the Army needed engineers. Because of the escalation of the war, the government decided that they needed fighters more than they needed students, so he went to war. Once the war ended, he went back to The Ohio State University and graduated in accounting in 1949. He remained a Buckeye fan until his death and most recently enjoyed watching the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin. Shortly after graduation, Millard met the love of his life, Phyllis Anne Greene. They married on April 4, 1953 and raised four children. Millard sold legal publications for the Bureau of National Affairs from which he retired in 1986. Millard loved music. He played the flute, sang in the Overbrook Presbyterian Church Choir, attended the Columbus Symphony, and listened to a variety of musical genres. He particularly loved the Big Band era. Millard was preceded in death by his loving parents, sister Elizabeth Mundew Snow and brother Jack Mundew. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; daughters, Lisabeth (Lisa) Mundew Darling, Leslie Susan Mundew Douglas (John), Lori Lynn Mundew Collins; and a son, Michael Andrew Mundew (Anya). He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, JR Darling (Nina), Chelsi Darling (Eric), Mitchell Collins (Meredith), Amanda Collins, Katey Mundew Baumgartner (Dale), Kari Elyse Mundew, and John M. Douglas. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Madden, Emmett, and Brielle Darling. Additionally, he is survived by Millie, his faithful beagle. Many of his furry friends, Heidi 1, Heidi 2, Charlie, Manfred, Cynthia, Grizzly, Missy, and Abby crossed the Rainbow Bridge prior to his passing, and he most likely received multiple kisses as he entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Millard resided at Lincoln Park Manor, where he spent the last 8 months of his life. Thank you to Dr. Louis Heckman, who took great care of him. Special thanks to his nurses, Lynn, Lynn, Shannon, Emily, Marianne, Carolyn, Tara, Christy, Christy, and his aides, Chris, Estina, Cheryl, Emily, Tami, Brenda, Bernice, Joan, Ashley, Alexx, Charlize, Charrie, Cassie, and LaToya, who worked with him to restore his strength and mobility. During his time at Lincoln Park, he maintained his sense of humor and made everyone laugh. His life will be honored on December 20, 2019, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio. The viewing is at 2 pm followed by the funeral at 3 pm. A military burial will follow at 10 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Union Cemetery in Columbus. To share a special memory of Millard, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019