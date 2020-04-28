|
Barnes Jr., Miller
1933 - 2020
Miller Barnes Jr., age 86. Sunrise July 6, 1933 and Sunset April 22, 2020. Private services Friday, May 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the BARNES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020