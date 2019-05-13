Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Resources
More Obituaries for Millicent Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millicent Johnson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Millicent Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Millicent
1934 - 2019
Millicent Johnson, age 84, passed away May 8, 2019. Celebration of Life 5 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Church of God, 116 S. Wayne Ave., where her family will receive friends from 4 PM until time of service. Interment 10:45 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Millicent's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now