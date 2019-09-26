|
Eckhart, Millicent Schlosser
1935 - 2019
Millicent "Millie" Schlosser Eckhart, a long-time resident of Grandview Heights and a member of King Avenue Methodist Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on September 24, 2019, at Sunrise of Dublin. Millicent was born in Plymouth, IN, in 1935, and when she was 8 years old moved with her family to the University District in Columbus, OH. She attended Northwood Elementary, Indianola Junior High, and North High School Class of 1953 and was an active member of the North High Women's Alumni Association. Millie began college at Ohio Wesleyan, and graduated from the Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 1959. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and a very active alum advisor with the organization for many years. Millie participated in Camp Fire Girls through high school, later became a leader for her daughters' groups, and loved and supported Camp Wyandot. She was also a member of PEO. Her children would like her to be remembered as someone who had unconditional love for all people, a strong sense of family and friends, and that she was a loyal fan and supporter of Buckeye athletics. She loved music, dancing, flowers, ice cream, and spending time with friends and family at her beloved summer cottage at Pretty Lake. Millie had the most beautiful blue eyes and smile that would light up any room. Millicent is preceded in death by Pete Eckhart, her husband/best friend of 56 years, brother Philip Schlosser, sister-in-law Sue Eckhart Greer, brother-in-law Henry Eckhart; and, her parents Samuel and Dorothy (Cole) Schlosser. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Eckhart (Andrew) and Alicia Eckhart; cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Jacob Schlosser (Kathleen); sister-in-law, Kathy Schlosser; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A very special thank you from Millie's family to all of those at Sunrise of Dublin who provided her and her family with love, kindness, compassion, and respect. All of our lives were greatly enhanced from their care! Visitation 10:30am and service 11:30am will be held at King Avenue Methodist Church, 299 King Ave. on Saturday, September 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to: Camp Wyandot, Inc.,1890 Northwest Blvd., Suite 130, Columbus, OH 43212, (https://campwyandot.org/donate/); Casa de Misericordia Orphanage, checks made payable to King Avenue UMC with "orphanage memorial" on the memo line. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019