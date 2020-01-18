|
Mangus, Milton
1926 - 2020
Milton John Mangus, aged 93, a resident of Upper Arlington, Ohio, died January 16, 2020 at Kobacker House. He was born at York Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan, on June 16, 1926, the son of Ernest E. and Bertha B.(Knowles) Mangus. Preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers and by his partner of 54 years, Merle M. Fox. John was educated at the Milan Michigan public schools, Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University, graduating in 1951. He was a World War II veteran, being stationed at the U.S. Naval Air Station, Memphis, Tennessee. He was employedfor 35 years as a Certified Financial Examiner (CFE) with the Michigan Insurance Bureau and the Ohio Department of Insurance. Active after retirement 1991, with Palitines to America, a National German genealogical society with headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. He served as treasurer for both the National and the Ohio Chapter of PalAm. John compiled with Harriet Stahl, "The Descendants of Conrad Menges, 1749 Immigrant to Philadelphia". Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21st at Ochalek-Stark Fureral Service 218 East Main St. Milan, Michigan. 48160. 734-439-1100. Internment will be at Rice Cemetery, Milan Township, Monroe County, Michigan.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020