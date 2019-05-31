|
|
Outcalt, Milton
1939 - 2019
Milton Jay Outcalt, 79, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Altercare Nursing Home in Coshocton. He was born November 1, 1939, in Lancaster Hospital to Karl and Imogene Outcalt. In 1942, the family moved to Mt. Vernon, Ohio where he would spend his childhood and young adult years. He was a 1957 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School, where he was a member of the marching band and golf team for four years. In 1963, he graduated From Capital University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and also lettered in golf for four years. After serving in the Ohio National Guard from 1963 to 1968, Milt started working for The Holden Insurance Company in Columbus. Shortly after he would purchase the company which then became the Outcalt Insurance Agency. The office relocated to Westerville and became the Outcalt/Kerns Agency which he co-owned with partner Doug Kerns (Karen). Milt was a lifelong, diehard Ohio State fan, and a season ticket holder for several years. He was also a cruise veteran, having logged thousands of miles to various ports across the globe. It was golf however, that was his true passion. A longtime member of the Mt. Vernon, Little Turtle, and Lakes Country Clubs, he is remembered fondly by those who played and spent time with him as a good-natured, honest man with an infectious sense of humor, and a focused determination to win. Preceded in death by his past wives Janet Stocker and Barbara Englehart. Survivors include his children, Jeffrey and Gregory (Tamar); step-children, Kim Jones (Robin) and Robert Harman; his brother, Joseph (Cathie); nephews, Todd (Cassie) and Jay (Katie); grandchildren, Adin, Eli, Adam Jones (Amanda) and Tammie Jones-Hanna (Matt); as well as several cousins and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 8, at the Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019