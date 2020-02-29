The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Mina Christine Gaughran


1928 - 2020
Mina Christine Gaughran Obituary
Gaughran, Mina Christine
1928 - 2020
Mina Christine Wyatt Gaughran departed on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1928 in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Chris retired from GMAC, Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Paul F. Ortman and George R.L. Gaughran; parents, Clarence and Mina Willow (Perkinson) Wyatt; sisters, Viola Wyatt Hastings of Dinwoodie, VA, Margaret Wyatt Walker and Saty Mae Wyatt; brothers, Duerwood, Curry "Jack", Rawleigh, Carlton Layfayette and Tunney Wyatt, all of Chesterfield County, VA; stepson, James (Catherine) Ortman; and sister-in-law, Margaret Wyatt . She is survived by her brother, Thelbert "Bud" Wyatt of South Prince, Virginia; stepchildren, Catherine (Richard) Muehlbauer of Oconomowc, WI, Cynthia (Albert) Riggs of Westerville, Ohio, Kevin (Dorothy) Ortman of Columbus, Ohio, Timothy (Jennifer) Ortman of Columbus, Ohio; 11 grandsons; 4 granddaughters; 12 greatgrandchildren; and other loving family members. Private entombment at Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to Kobacker House or St. Timothy Catholic Church, Columbus, Ohio. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
