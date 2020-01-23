|
Kundtz, Mindy Lu (McKitrick)
1953 - 2020
Mindy Lu (McKitrick) Kundtz, age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by all her family on January 22, 2020, at Dublin Methodist Hospital. Born in Marysville, Ohio, October 23, 1953. Preceded in death by her parents James Russell and Kathryn (Andrews) McKitrick. Survived by her husband, Jon Carson Kundtz; daughter, Jennifer Grimes; son, Jamison Kundtz; their spouses, Chadwick Grimes, Beavercreek, OH and Nichole Mitchell, Plain City, OH. She was especially proud of her two grandchildren, Carson James Grimes and Elizabeth Christine Grimes with whom she enjoyed decorating sugar cookies and going to the park; sister, Mura (McKitrick) Johnson, husband, Charles Johnson, Katy, TX, niece, Kelsey Johnson, Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Jill Ellen Kundtz, Rapid City, SD. Mindy graduated from The Ohio State University, B.S. in Nursing 1975. She married Jon, April 23, 1977. They moved several times for assignments with his job with AT&T. In 1990, Mindy returned to Dublin to operate her family's business – Hilliards Furniture Company. Member of the Jerome United Methodist Church and participated in the choir and hand bells. She was on the Executive Board of the Dublin Women's Philanthropic Club. Mindy has fond memories of her girlfriends "The Bellas". Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St, Plain City, OH. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday at Jerome United Methodist Church, 10531 Jerome Road, Plain City, OH. Burial Jerome Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JUMC Memorial Fund or Brown Bag Lunches Program, c/o Northwest United Methodist, 5200 Riverside Drive, Columbus, OH 43220, NWUMC.COM/paypal, or Canine Collective, 11144 State Route 42 North, Plain City, OH 43064. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
