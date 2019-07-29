|
Eberst, Minerva
1928 - 2019
Minerva Eberst, age 91, of Grove City, passed away July 27, 2019 at Story Point Care Center. She was born June 26, 1928 in Prestonsburg, KY to the late James and Allie Calhoun. She retired from State Teachers Retirement System. Minerva was a 60 plus year member of First Baptist Church, Grove City. She was preceded in death by husband John Richard "Dick" Eberst, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Don) Rogers; son, Rick (Shirley) Eberst; grandchildren, Allie (Mike), Sarah (Zak), Ryan (Shayla) and Kelly (Robert); great grandchildren, Chase, Abby, Camden, Jude, Liam, Lucy, Hannah and Samantha. Friends may visit Friday from 4:30-7PM at First Baptist Church, 3301 Orders Road, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 11:30AM Saturday. Rev. Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Unit 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019