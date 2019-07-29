Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
3301 Orders Road
Grove City, OH
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church
3301 Orders Road
Grove City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Eberst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva Eberst


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minerva Eberst Obituary
Eberst, Minerva
1928 - 2019
Minerva Eberst, age 91, of Grove City, passed away July 27, 2019 at Story Point Care Center. She was born June 26, 1928 in Prestonsburg, KY to the late James and Allie Calhoun. She retired from State Teachers Retirement System. Minerva was a 60 plus year member of First Baptist Church, Grove City. She was preceded in death by husband John Richard "Dick" Eberst, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Don) Rogers; son, Rick (Shirley) Eberst; grandchildren, Allie (Mike), Sarah (Zak), Ryan (Shayla) and Kelly (Robert); great grandchildren, Chase, Abby, Camden, Jude, Liam, Lucy, Hannah and Samantha. Friends may visit Friday from 4:30-7PM at First Baptist Church, 3301 Orders Road, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 11:30AM Saturday. Rev. Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Unit 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minerva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now