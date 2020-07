Or Copy this URL to Share

Early, Minnie

1920 - 2020

Minnie Early, age 100. went home to be with the Lord July 10, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Home-going celebration 11AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. 614-444-1463.



