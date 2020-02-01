Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Greenfield Place
283 Green Ave
Groveport, OH
Minnie Grim


1926 - 2020
Minnie Grim Obituary
Grim, Minnie
1926 - 2020
On January 26, 2020, Minnie Lee Grim, age 93, earned her wings and now walks with angels, no doubt giving candy and smiles to those she meets. She passed at Mt. Carmel Hospital-Grove City from heart failure. Born on May 21, 1926, in Louisa, Kentucky to the late Oscar and Ella Prince. She joins her siblings: Bernice, Eunice, Midas, Phyllis, Manus, Lotus, Loretta, and Juanita "Renie". She is sorely missed and survived by her daughter Joni (Krzycki), son-in-law Joe, granddaughter Laura, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteered for many organizations. She was a strong and loving woman of forthright attitude but well known for her caring and generosity. She was always helping others and offering whatever she had to give to visitors and those in need. Her last giving act was to donate her body to medical research at Ohio University. An interment of her ashes will occur after she has completed her assistance with medical research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Greenfield Place, 283 Green Ave, Groveport, OH 43125. To see her full obituary and offer condolences, visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
Remember
